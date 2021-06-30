Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $171.84. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,727 shares of company stock worth $7,749,003. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

