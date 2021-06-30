Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 964,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $285.32. 4,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,277. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $289.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

