Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $28.28 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $28,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $45,033,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

CRL stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,741. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $169.10 and a one year high of $371.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

