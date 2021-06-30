Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 79,655 shares of company stock worth $18,253,932 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.38. 189,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,483. The company has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

