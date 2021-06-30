Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 65 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

PNC traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $190.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,455. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

