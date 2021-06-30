Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

