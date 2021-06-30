Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $92.15. 32,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

