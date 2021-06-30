Flywire Co.’s (NASDAQ:FLYW) Quiet Period To End on July 5th

Flywire’s (NASDAQ:FLYW) quiet period will end on Monday, July 5th. Flywire had issued 10,440,000 shares in its IPO on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $250,560,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Flywire’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

