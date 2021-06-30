FNB Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $912,697.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 46.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00711917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.01 or 0.07836639 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.