Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,436,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,845,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

NYSE:F traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 240,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,247,000. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

