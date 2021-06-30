Fort L.P. Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after buying an additional 258,544 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.47.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.