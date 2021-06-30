Fort L.P. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $10,655,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,249. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.07 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

