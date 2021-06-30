Fort L.P. Sells 195 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,975. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

