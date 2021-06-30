Fort L.P. Sells 358 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $10,801,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,829. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.36 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.