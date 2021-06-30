Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 607.9% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FSUGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortescue Metals Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 67,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.06. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

