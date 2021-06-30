Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,139,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after acquiring an additional 213,611 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 92.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

