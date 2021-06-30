Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $204.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.94 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

