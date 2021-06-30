Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,935. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.