Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases Shares of 43,402 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

