Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 20,107 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,107 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $8,899,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

CCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. 2,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,330. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2362 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.