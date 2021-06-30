Franklin Resources Inc. Has $71.69 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225,619 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 16.10% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF worth $71,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 90,353 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter.

FTSD stock opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $97.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17.

