Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,053,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,670,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.35% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,587,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,357,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,160,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.61. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

