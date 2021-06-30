Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 187,800 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of OneSpaWorld worth $64,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on OSW. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

OSW opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

