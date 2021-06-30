Frax Share Price Tops $1.96 (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $31.78 million and $10.86 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00005621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00143658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00171133 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.26 or 0.99749107 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

