FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 216,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,361,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FSD Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the first quarter worth about $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

