Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FELTY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

FELTY stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.65.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

