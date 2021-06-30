Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.87 and last traded at $89.52. Approximately 7,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 696,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

