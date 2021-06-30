Fundamenta Hits One Day Volume of $618,155.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $314,494.50 and approximately $618,155.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,960,086 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,557 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

