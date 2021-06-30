Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Futu accounts for approximately 2.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTU. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUTU. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

NASDAQ FUTU traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,113. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

