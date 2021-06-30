FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Lowered by Analyst

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a report issued on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

AIH stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $195.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

