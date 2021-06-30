Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $266.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IT. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.67.

NYSE:IT opened at $243.19 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $243.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

