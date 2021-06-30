GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get GasLog alerts:

NYSE:GLOG remained flat at $$5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. GasLog had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.79%. This is a boost from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,694,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,181,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,669,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 13,393.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,246,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,237,573 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.