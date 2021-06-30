GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Buys £169,443.60 in Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider Nick Brown purchased 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95) per share, for a total transaction of £169,443.60 ($221,379.15).

GBG stock opened at GBX 838 ($10.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 889.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.07. GB Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get GB Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.