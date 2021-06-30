Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 240.3% in June

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 240.3% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

GENGF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 178,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

