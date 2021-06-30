Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 2,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Genel Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

