General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,876 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

