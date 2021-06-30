Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $18.16 on Monday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

