Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

GBNXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of GBNXF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

