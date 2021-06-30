Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.27

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 7610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

