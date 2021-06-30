Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLP. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $250,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 75.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 38.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Global Gp Llc bought 20,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.97%.

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.