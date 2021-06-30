Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 5,848 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GWRS opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $383.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $18.15.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

