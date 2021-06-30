Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 21,955 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 182.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,001 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GGAL opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.