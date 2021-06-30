Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 479 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 348,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

