Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $511.77 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.13. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.