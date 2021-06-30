Globeflex Capital L P Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4,553.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 491,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.83 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $189.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

