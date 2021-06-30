Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $23,958,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.87 and a 1-year high of $364.53.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

