Globeflex Capital L P Sells 6,087 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 123,771 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23,362.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $9,932,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Soditic Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 186.2% during the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 481,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.