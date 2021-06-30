Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GSMG opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. The company also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, it offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

