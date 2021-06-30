GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Down 70.4% in June

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 197,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GOAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 36,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. GO Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

