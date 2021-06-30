Gold Poker Hits Market Capitalization of $20,186.70 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $20,186.70 and $42.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00143658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00171133 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.26 or 0.99749107 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

